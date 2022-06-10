The Sippin’ Safari concert series continues 5:30 p.m. today at the Idaho Falls Zoo, 2725 Carnival Way.
The event features live music from local bands, as well as food and drinks.
Those planning on drinking alcohol must check-in at the ID table for a wristband.
Kids aged 2 and younger get in free.
Tickets are $5-$10.
To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3auT8IV.
A creative version of Peter Pan will be told through contemporary dance 8 p.m. today and Saturday at the Brigham Young University-Idaho McKay Library quad, 525 S. Center St. in Rexburg.
The performers will be from the community, BYU-Idaho and the SALT professional dance company.
Tickets are $15. Individuals aged 2 and older require a ticket.
To purchase tickets online, go to byui.edu/centerstage.
Tickets are also available at the door.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.