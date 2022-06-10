filler

Sippin’ Safari concert to be held at I.F. Zoo

The Sippin’ Safari concert series continues 5:30 p.m. today at the Idaho Falls Zoo, 2725 Carnival Way.

The event features live music from local bands, as well as food and drinks.

Those planning on drinking alcohol must check-in at the ID table for a wristband.

Kids aged 2 and younger get in free.

Tickets are $5-$10.

To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3auT8IV.

Dance performance of Peter Pan to be presented at BYU-I

A creative version of Peter Pan will be told through contemporary dance 8 p.m. today and Saturday at the Brigham Young University-Idaho McKay Library quad, 525 S. Center St. in Rexburg.

The performers will be from the community, BYU-Idaho and the SALT professional dance company.

Tickets are $15. Individuals aged 2 and older require a ticket.

To purchase tickets online, go to byui.edu/centerstage.

Tickets are also available at the door.

