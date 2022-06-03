Carpenters tribute group to performCarpenters Platinum A tribute is set to perform 7 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls.
The group plays some of the best songs of Karen and Richard Carpenter.
Tickets are $25.
Tickets can be purchased by going to idahofallsarts.org.
Concert for Ukraine set for June 10The Concert for Ukraine will be held 7 p.m. June 10 at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium, 501 S. Holmes Ave. It will be livestreamed as well.
There will be live and video performances of Ukrainian music and “Ukranian inspired music and dance,” according to the Facebook event page.
The concert will fund charities helping Ukrainians.
Karol Honas, former anchor for Local News 8, will be the emcee.
General admission tickets and livestream access are both $25.
For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3PUKhQU.
For more information and livestream access, visit concertforukraine.org.
Paisley to perform in Fort HallCountry singer Brad Paisley is scheduled to play 8 p.m. June 25 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Road in Fort Hall. Gates tentatively open at 5 p.m.
Paisley has garnered many awards, such as three Grammys, two American Music awards and 15 Academy of Country Music awards.
He has had 24 No. 1 hits and was the 2010 CMA Entertainer of the Year.
Tickets are $89, $99 and $109.
To purchase tickets, go to shobangaming.com.
