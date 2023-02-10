Abstract artist’s work currently on display at Willard Center
The work of abstract artist Meredith Bobb is on display in the Hall Gallery at the Willard Arts Center, 498 A St. in Idaho Falls. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
“My work is an exploration of abstract figurative forms expressed through an emphasis of curvilinear lines and color,” Bobb said in her artist statement on idahofallsarts.org.
‘Rediscovering the Wonder of the West’ art exhibit on display at Willard Center
“Rediscovering the Wonder of the West,” an art exhibit showing the work of Colter May, is on display in the Carr Gallery at the Willard Arts Center, 498 A St. in Idaho Falls. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
May’s work explores rediscovering the wonder and beauty in Western landscapes that have become mundane and commonplace to so many people.
Torgesen Murdock signature show on display at art museum
The Torgesen Murdock signature show is currently on display at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls. The art museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Murdock is an Idaho artist who paints landscapes and still life in an impressionistic style.
This show also features a tribute to artist Beverly Macaulay through a collection of her work on display.
Work by the newest members of the Museum Artist group will be featured as well.
‘Legally Blonde the Musical’ set to be performed at Civic center
“Legally Blonde The Musical” will be performed 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Based on the film of the same name, “Legally Blonde” follows a sorority girl who decides to attend law school.
