Christian singer Zach Williams is set to play 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. Williams will be backed by a 10-piece band and will also be joined by special guest Blessing Offor.
Williams has won a Grammy for his debut album “Chain Breaker.” He later won a Grammy for his song “There Was Jesus.”
This event includes a VIP Eat & Greet Experience. For each Eat & Greet ticket, “a food box will be given to a local family in need,” said idahofallsarts.org.
Bands Everclear and Lit scheduled to perform in Fort Hall
The rock bands Everclear and Lit will perform 8 p.m. April 22 at Chiefs Event Center, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.
Everclear formed in Portland, Oregon, in 1991, and their 1993 album “World of Noise” attracted attention. “No Everclear gig is complete without a rendition of ‘Santa Monica’ and ‘Father of Mine,’” shobangaming.com said. The band also plays lesser-known pieces from their catalog during their performances.
Lit is known for its album “A Place in the Sun.” The album includes the song “My Own Worst Enemy,” which won the Modern Rock Track of the Year award in 1999.
The Scottish group Skerryvore is scheduled to give a show 7:30 p.m. April 22 at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
Skerryvore uses traditional Scottish musical sounds, like the fiddle, pipes and whistles, along with bass, drums and keys. They are influenced by various musical genres, such as folk, rock and Americana.
