The Idaho Falls Symphony will play a free concert at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Russ Freeman Park band shelter, 1290 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
The Idaho Falls Symphony will play a free concert at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Russ Freeman Park band shelter, 1290 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
The theme of the concert is “Tales from the High Seas,” with songs such as Pirates of the Caribbean by Klaus Badelt, Neverland from “Hook” by John Williams and selections from “Moana” by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The first 1,000 people “will get a coupon for a free kid’s meal and a cookie from Chick-Fil-A,” according to the Facebook event page.
MountainFest harvest and music festival to be held in Inkom
The MountainFest harvest and musical festival are scheduled for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pebble Creek Ski Area, 3340 E. Green Canyon Road in Inkom. MountainFest is a fundraiser that seeks to improve the Inkom area.
Clairevoyance will be the featured musical act, along with local artist Boyd Murdock.
There will also be a barbecue, beverages, a vendor market, fresh pressed harvest apple cider, activities for kids and a raffle.
Raffle items include a Pebble Creek season pass, a three-night Park City vacation, 50 pounds of homegrown beef, $250 in cash and more.
Pre-sale tickets are $10, tickets at the mountain are $15 and family tickets are $30. Kids aged 12 and younger get in free.
To purchase tickets, go to inkomidaho.org/mountain-fest.
Arts on the Green scheduled for Sunday in Jackson, Wyo.
Arts on the Green, an artist fair, is set for 10 a.m. Sunday at the Center for the Arts Park at 265 N. Cache in Jackson, Wyo.
The fair features artwork from over 50 local creators, with art available to purchase.
Attendees can also buy Bloody Marys and mimosas. Additionally, there will be live entertainment throughout the afternoon.
Adult tickets are $6.
Children aged 12 and younger get in free.
For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3Qn1vpk.
Comedian Ron White to perform in Fort Hall
Comedian Ron White will perform at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in the Chiefs Event Center, 777 Bannock Ave. in Fort Hall.
White gained success through the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. He is now a film actor and all four of “his comedy albums charted (No.) 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts,” according to shobangaming.com.
Tickets are $49, $59 and $69.
Tickets can be bought by going to shobangaming.com.
