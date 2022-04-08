filler

Colonial Theater to host
comedy improv show

The Johnson Files Improv Show is scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls.

The show is performed by viral comedian Shaun Johnson and his friends. They use audience suggestions to invent jokes, stories and music.

Tickets are $25, $30 and $45, plus tax and fees.

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is difficult to maintain.

To purchase tickets, go to idahofallsarts.org.

Youth orchestras spring concert
to be held at IF Civic Center

The free spring youth orchestras concert is set for 7:30 p.m. April 21 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.

Violin soloist Evelyn Lee will play Tchaikovsky, the preparatory string orchestra will play the 1812 Overture and the youth orchestra will perform the work of Willian Grant Still.

Audience members are welcome to mask.

Silent art auction set for May 3

There will be a silent art auction featuring 55 Linda Aman paintings 5:30 p.m. May 3 at the Willard Arts Center in the Harwell Room, 498 A. St. in Idaho Falls.

All proceeds benefit College of Eastern Idaho scholarships through the CEI Foundation.

Recommended for you