‘World of Musicals’ show set for Thursday in IF
The “World of Musicals” performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
Songs from popular musicals such as “Evita,” “Les Miserables,” and “Phantom of the Opera,” among others, will be featured.
Tickets are $35, $45 and $55.
To purchase tickets, go to idahofallsarts.org.
Bee Gees tribute group to play in Pocatello
Bee Gees Gold, a tribute show to the Bee Gees, will be performed 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Jensen Grand Concert Hall inside the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello.
In this show, the singers recreate the sound and look of the Bee Gees from the ’60s and ’70s and perform songs such as “Joke” and “Stayin’ Alive.”
Tickets run from $24 to $27. Fees and charges may apply.
For tickets, isu.edu/tickets.
Comedian Brian Regan to perform in Idaho Falls
Stand-up comedian Brian Regan is scheduled to perform 8 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Hero Arena at Mountain America Center, 1690 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
Regan is known for his clean observational humor and for finding comedy in commonplace events such as dinner parties and going to the doctor.
He has performed on “The Late Show With David Letterman” and released a stand-up special on Netflix in 2021.
Tickets run from $47 to $65.
Tickets can be found by going to snakeriverlanding.com/events/brian-regan.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.