Sippin’ Safari concert to be held at I.F.
The Sippin’ Safari Concert series will continue 5:30 p.m. today at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, 2725 Carnival Way. This event is family friendly.
This concert will feature the talents of the McMurphy Bros, a musical duo composed of brothers Danny and Kenny. Their music is influenced by classic rock such as the Beatles and Led Zeppelin.
Beverages will be available. Attendees can purchase soda and Tap-N-Fill will be selling beer.
Food will be offered by the Park Avenue Grill food truck.
Tickets for zoo members are $5 and general admission tickets are $10. Those aged 2 and younger get in free.
Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/58shjeu7.
Spay Neuter Coalition fundraiser is Saturday
Idaho Brewing Company, 775 S. Capital Ave., will play host to a fundraiser for the East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The entry fee for Pints & Purrs is $20 at the door ($5 for designated drivers). The entry fee includes two pints of ticketholder’s choice and a certificate an additional pint in the future. Attendees must be 21 and older.
Tacos from Park Avenue Grill also will be available.
“American Idol” participant Paige Anne, Loryn Troyer and Judd Erickson will perform with Almost Famous.
Proceeds will be used to “stop pet overpopulation, unnecessary euthanasia, and build a healthier pet community,” an event news release said.
LIVE United Concert Series continues Thursday
Another entry in the free LIVE United Concert series will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
This concert will feature the band Cold Dark Whiskey, whose music combines country, rock and Southern rock, the band’s Facebook page said.
Each concert helps support a United Way project.
This Thursday’s project is making cards. Kids and adults alike are invited to make cards for individuals in hospice and those who receive Meals on Wheels delivery, according to the event page.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/mr3vk7h3.
Carpenters tribute group set to play in I.F.
Carpenters Platinum is slated to give a show 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
The band is a tribute to the Carpenters. LynnDee Mueller leads the group and uses her voice to recreate the style of Karen Carpenter, a release said.
Carpenters Platinum’s lineup includes classic songs such as “We’ve Only Just Begun” and “Rainy Days and Mondays,” as well as lesser-known Carpenters’ songs.
Tickets run from $25 to $50.
For tickets, go to idahofallsarts.org.
