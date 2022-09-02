Sippin’ Safari concert series set for tonight
The Sippin’ Safari concert series continues 5:30 p.m. today at the Idaho Falls Zoo, 2725 Carnival Way.
The event features live music, as well as food and drinks.
Those planning on drinking alcohol must check in at the ID table for a wristband.
Kids aged 2 and younger get in free.
Tickets are $5-$10.
Tickets can be purchased by going to bit.ly/3Cv4Lvm.
The Dewdroppers to play in downtown I.F.
Jazz combo band The Dewdroppers are are scheduled to perform 5 p.m. Wednesday at Civitan Plaza, “on the corner of Park (and) B Street in Downtown Idaho Falls,” according to the Facebook event page.
They are performing as a part of Alive After 5, which is a fundraiser for the Civitan Club of Idaho Falls.
Drawing for Beginners kids class begins at ARTitorium
The Drawing for Beginners class for kids begins 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the ARTitorium, 271 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. Classes will run throughout September every Thursday.
The class is for kids aged 8-12. They will learn “the basics of shading and drawing shapes,” artitoriumonbroadway.org said.
Children will also receive a sketchbook and pencil set that they can keep.
The class costs $45.
To register, go to bit.ly/3Kz922U.
Cole Swindell to perform at Eastern Idaho State Fair
Country singer Cole Swindell is set to play 7:30 p.m., with doors opening 6:30 p.m., Sept. 9 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, 97 Park St. in Blackfoot.
Swindell is a Grammy-nominated artist who has had his songs streamed more than 4 billion times. He has also toured with popular country musicians like Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney, among others.
Regular grandstand seating is $39 and premium grandstand seating is $49.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3KxxMIM.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.