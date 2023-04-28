Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony performance set for Saturday
Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony will be performed 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.
The Idaho Falls Symphony will also be joined by the Idaho State University Chorale and the Camerata Singers of Pocatello, as well as vocal soloists.
Adult general admission tickets are $17.50 and student general admission tickets are $10.
Reserved seating runs from $12 to $46.75 depending on seating placement.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/41DY97z.
Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra comes to Pocatello
Singer Matt Dusk will perform the songs of Frank Sinatra 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello.
Dusk is a “multi-award-winning, Platinum-selling artist” and “has had three number one radio hits,” according to isu.edu/stephens/events.
Tickets are $30 and $26.
To purchase tickets, visit isu.edu/stephens/events.
Shakespeare group to perform ‘As You Like It’
A 60-minute abridged version of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” is scheduled to have its first performance 7 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 5742 South 5th West in Idaho Falls. Admission is free.
The play will also be performed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at 2 p.m. Thursday and at 7 p.m. May 5.
An Idaho Falls homeschool group, iFamily, is presenting this adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy. The cast is made up of 16 students.
“As You Like It” is a comedy about a young woman, Rosalind, running away to the forest with her cousin to escape her uncle’s court. Rosalind disguises herself as a male shepherd and comedic events ensue.
I.F. Art Walk begins Thursday
There will be a free Idaho Falls Gallery Walk 5 p.m. Thursday. Work from artists around the region and the world will have their work displayed at community galleries, museums and artisan stores.
Refreshments, live music and artist demos are available at some venues.
Some participating venues are the Willowtree Gallery, ARTitorium on Broadway, the Willard Arts Center and The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.
For a map and full list of participating venues and their addresses, go to downtownidahofalls.com/event/idaho-falls-art-walk/.
Paranormal Cirque show to be held in I.F.
The Paranormal Cirque show comes to Idaho Falls for its first performance Thursday 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Teton Mall in the parking lot, 2300 E. 17th St. in Idaho Falls.
There will also be performances at 7:30 p.m. May 5, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. May 5, and at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. May 7.
Paranormal Cirque is an experience that combines the theater and circus. It features a horror storyline, and attendees can expect to see a wheel of death, magic and more, according to a news release.
This show has adult language and material, so any attendees aged under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Tickets start at $10.
For tickets and information, go to paranormalcirque.com.
