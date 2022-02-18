The Choir of Man to perform at Colonial
The music show The Choir of Man will give a performance 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls.
The Choir of Man consists of nine men performing songs with a real working bar on stage. They sing a variety of genres, including classic rock, Broadway tunes and pub songs, among others.
Tickets are $35, $45 and $50. Masks are required at the event.
To purchase tickets, visit idahofallsarts.org.
IF Ballet to perform at Civic Center
The Idaho Falls School of Ballet will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Violinists Emma Rubinstein and pianist Stephen Thomas will play music by Corelli, Bolcom and Stravinsky alongside the ballet performance.
Child reserved tickets are $8, adult reserved tickets are $15 and general admission tickets at the door are $12.
Tickets can be bought online by going to idahofallsarts.org.
Comedian PJ Walsh set to perform in IF
Comedian PJ Walsh is scheduled to perform 7 p.m. Thursday at The DEC — The Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Walsh’s humor draws from his family life and his background in the military. He performed comedy at the Winter Olympics Games in Salt Lake City and has entertained U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The show is for those aged 16 and older.
Tickets are $18.
Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3HWncsO.
‘Shrek: The Musical Jr.’ scheduled to be performed in Blackfoot
A production of “Shrek: The Musical Jr.” will be performed 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Feb. 25, Feb. 26, March 4, March 5 and March 7 at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot.
The musical follows the plot of the film “Shrek,” in which an ogre goes on a mission to rescue a princess.
Tickets are $11 in advance and $10 at the door.
To purchase tickets in advance online, go to blackfootcommunityplayers.com.
