The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Summer Celebration will take place 6 p.m. today at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
The event will include live entertainment from Dalton Drummer and NW Country Dancer.
There will be other activities such as dancing, a photo booth, a mechanical bull, and contests and prizes.
Food and drink will be provided by Black Hawk BBQ, Yeti Jane Sips & Snacks, and The Golden Crown Lounge.
A single ticket is $60, a couples ticket is $70 and a VIP business bundle ticket is $500.
To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3QJGci3.
The rock bands Tesla, Buckcherry and Great White are scheduled to perform 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.
Tesla rose to popularity in the ’80s and is responsible for hits such as “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.”
Buckcherry is a Grammy-nominated band and has achieved Platinum sales.
Great White has sold more than 10 million albums globally and their song “Once Bitten, Twice Shy" was nominated for a Grammy.
Tickets start at $59.
Tickets can be found by going to shobangaming.com.
Jazz band The Dewdroppers will play a show 11 a.m. Saturday at The Egyptian Coffee House, 475 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls.
The Dewdroppers play popular songs with a jazz twist, in addition to golden oldies.
There is no cover charge.
Pre Dawn Flight will give a free show 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage “near Memorial between D and E Streets,” according to idahofallsarts.org.
Pre Dawn Flight is a rock band from Idaho Falls.
