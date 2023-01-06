Guitarist and composer to play in Jackson, Wyo.
Guitarist and composer D.J. Sparr will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at The Center Theater in the lobby, 240 S. Glenwood St. in Jackson, Wyo.
Sparr has performed with many well-regarded groups, such as the Houston Grand Opera and the New World Symphony.
Sunday’s show “blends Sparr’s music with colorful works for strings,” the event page said.
Tickets are $30.
To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3X6by5W.
Center Theatre in Jackson, Wyo. to showcase award-winning play
The award-winning play “Prima Facie” will be screened 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Center Theater, 240 S. Glenwood St. in Jackson, Wyo.
“Prima Facie” follows a young barrister named Tessa whose perspective on the law shifts after a life-changing event.
The Center asks attendees to be aware that the play deals with sensitive topics, such as references to sex, violence and rape.
Tickets are $15.
To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3ieygdf.
Singer Halie Loren show set Jan. 12
Singer/songwriter Halie Loren is scheduled to give a show 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Willard Arts Center, 498 A St. in Idaho Falls.
Loren’s work combined influence from different cultures and languages. She has performed live shows in the U.S. and beyond, including with the Jazz Orchestra of Sicily.
Tickets are $40.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3icnnbI.
