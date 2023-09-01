I.F. art walk scheduled for ThursdayThere will be a free Idaho Falls Gallery Walk 5 p.m. Thursday. Work from artists around the region and the world will have their work displayed at community galleries, museums and artisan stores.
Refreshments, live music and artist demos are available at some venues.
Some participating venues are the Willowtree Gallery, ARTitorium on Broadway, the Willard Arts Center and The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan to perform at Eastern Idaho State FairStand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan is set to perform 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Bank of Commerce Grandstand, 97 Park St. in Blackfoot. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Gaffigan is known for his observational family-friendly humor. “He is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author (and) three-time Emmy winning top touring performer,” the event page said.
Tickets run from $119 to $49.
Children aged 3 and younger get in free as long as they sit on an adult’s lap.
Country artist Walker Hayes slated to perform at Eastern Idaho State FairCountry singer Walker Hayes is scheduled to play 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, 97 Park St. in Blackfoot. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Hayes rocketed to fame in 2021 and 2022 after releasing his video for “Fancy Like,” a song “about the simple joys of a date night at Applebee’s with his high school sweetheart, now wife,” the event page said. He was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Song.
