I.F. art walk scheduled for ThursdayThere will be a free Idaho Falls Gallery Walk 5 p.m. Thursday. Work from artists around the region and the world will have their work displayed at community galleries, museums and artisan stores.

Refreshments, live music and artist demos are available at some venues.


