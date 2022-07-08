filler

Midsummer Night’s Dream to be performed in Jackson

Shakespeare’s fantastical comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will have its first performance 7:30 p.m. today at the Center Amphitheater, 240 S. Glenwood St. in Jackson, Wyo. 

There will also be performances Saturday, Sunday, Thursday, July 15, July 16 and July 17. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. and are free. 

The play follows Athenian lovers and a troop of actors that find themselves the targets of mischievous fairies.  

Jazz House Big Band to perform at Snake River

The Jazz House Big Band will perform a free show 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage “near Memorial between D and E Streets,” idahofallsarts.org said. 

The band focuses on performing swing, jazz, big band, blues and dance music. They play music from the ‘20s to the ‘50s as well as some tunes from the modern-day. 

Stone Temple Pilots and Daughtry to play in Fort Hall 

The bands Stone Temple Pilots and Daughtry will give a show 8 p.m. July 16 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Road in Fort Hall.  

Stone Temple Pilots' debut album “Core” included singles "Creep” and “Plush,” which launched the band into the success it now enjoys. The group has sold more than 18 million albums in the U.S. 

Daughtry’s debut album “was the top-selling album of 2007,” according to the event page, and its following albums were certified gold. 

Tickets are $69, $79 and $89.  

To purchase tickets, go to shobangaming.com

