Wonderful masks
Getty Images

Masquerade ball to be held in IF

There will be a Moonlight Masquerade Ball 7 p.m. Saturday at 1501 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. Attendees can dress up in formal wear and masquerade masks.

For those who want their pictures taken, there will be a photographer. Pictures will be taken at an extra charge.

Tickets are $20 for a single adult and $35 for a couple. Refreshments are included with the ticket cost.

Tickets can be found at bit.ly/3tWx0Pd.

Singer-songwriter Shakey Graves to perform in Jackson, Wyo.

Americana singer-songwriter Alejandro Rose-Harcia, whose stage name is Shakey Graves, is scheduled to play 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Center Theater, 240 S. Glenwood St. in Jackson, Wyo.

The singer has three studio albums and has released a variety of EPs.

Saint Sinner will open for Shakey Graves.

Tickets range from $50 to $60.

To purchase tickets, go to jhcenterforthearts.org.

Killer Keyz dueling pianos show to be held in IF

The Killer Keyz will perform a dueling pianos show 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at The DEC — Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls.

Killer Keyz plays songs requested by the audience.

This event is for those aged 21 and older. There will be a beer/wine open cash bar.

Tickets run from $18 to $130.

Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3AwuAIx.

Tags

Recommended for you