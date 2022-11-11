After a two-year hiatus, the Beaux Cadeaux artisan market will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
At the market, attendees can purchase handmade items for the holiday season.
“Beaux Cadeaux showcases some of Idaho’s finest artisans and is a unique opportunity to elevate gift giving to a personal transaction between artisans and recipients,” Miyai Abe Griggs, TAM executive director, said in a release.
Thirty percent of the event’s proceeds go toward supporting art museum exhibits and educational programming.
For lunch, soup and bread will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Musical ‘Spitfire Grill’ to be performed in Pocatello
The musical “The Spitfire Grill” will have its first performance 7:30 p.m. today at the Beverly B. Bistline Theatre in the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello. There will also be performances 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Thursday, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.
“Spitfire Grill” is “is about Percy Talbott, a fiery woman straight out of prison trying to find her footing in the small town of Gilead,” according to the event page.
The father and daughter musical duo Mat and Savanna Shaw will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hart Auditorium, 525 S. Center St. in Rexburg.
The Shaws’ YouTube video “The Prayer” went viral during COVID-19 quarantine. Since then, they released their first album in 2020, which debuted at No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts, according to matandsavannamusic.com. They have now released four other albums.
Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for the general public.
