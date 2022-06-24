The East Idaho Renaissance Faire will begin 11 a.m. today at Krupp Scout Hollow, 688 N. 4200 E. in Rigby. The faire will also take place from Saturday, July 1 and 2, July 8 and 9, and July 15 and 16. The faire runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
There will be a wide variety of entertainment for adults and kids. Entertainment includes a knights’ tournament, acrobatics, a comedy show, stories told by the Great Bear Lake Folk Theatre and music by folk group The Reel Folk, among many other activities.
General admission tickets for adults are $14, $10 for kids and kids aged 3 and younger get in free. General admission tickets are only available for purchase at the gate.
Country singer Lauren Alaina to perform in Pocatello
The country singer Lauren Alaina will give a show 8 p.m., with doors opening 5:30 p.m., Saturday at the Portneuf Trust Amphitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive in Pocatello.Alaina has had three No. 1 songs in three years. Her latest EP is “Getting Over Him.”She has been nominated for numerous awards, including the ACM Awards and CMA Awards.She has performed on TODAY, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.Tickets range from $30-$40. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3ue5o7R.
Afternoon Paint and Drink scheduled for Saturday
There will be an Afternoon Paint and Drink 2 p.m. Saturday at The House on Park, 367 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Attendees will paint a patriotic-themed blacklight gnome painting. All materials and instructions will be provided at the event. Attendees must be aged 21 or older. Tickets are $30. There will be a one-drink minimum at the event. Attendees can also order the two for $5 mimosa special. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3HIFgqU.