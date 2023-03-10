D91 scheduled to perform ‘Peter Pan’ musical
Idaho Falls School District 91 will have its first performance of a “Peter Pan” musical 7 p.m. today at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
There will also be performances Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, all starting at 7 p.m.
The musical is based on the novel of the same name, which follows the adventures of Peter Pan and Wendy in Neverland.
Tickets are $10.
For tickets, go to idahofallsarts.org.
Piano recital to be held at BYU-Idaho
“The Nocturne Project,” a free piano recital, is scheduled to be played 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brigham Young University-Idaho in the Snow Recital Hall, 525 S. Center St. in Rexburg.
Piano faculty member Stephen Thomas will play the nocturnes of Chopin and other composers.
Singers Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley to play in Jackson, Wyo.
The singers Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley are scheduled to perform 8 p.m. Thursday in The Silver Dollar Showroom at The Wort Hotel, 50 Glenwood St. in Jackson, Wyo.
Ickes founded the bluegrass group Blue Highway, and Hensley is an accomplished acoustic guitarist.
“Released on Feb. 10, the duo’s new album, ‘Living In A Song,’ highlights their world-class picking and songwriting prowess,” a release said.
For information, go to worthotel.com.
‘Stayin’ Alive: A Bee Gees Tribute’ to perform at BYU-Idaho
“Stayin’ Alive: A Bee Gees Tribute” is scheduled to perform 7:30 p.m. March 17 at the Hart Auditorium, 525 S. Center St. in Rexburg.
The band recreates the appearance and sound of the popular ’70s band The Bee Gees.
They “capture the sights and songs of a full Bee Gees playlist, with blockbusters such as ‘You Should Be Dancing,’ ‘Jive Talkin’ and ‘Stayin’ Alive,’” a release said.
Along with music, video clips and photos are screened while the group performs.
Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for students.
For tickets, go to byui.edu/ticket-office.
Taikoproject scheduled to play in Pocatello
Taikoproject, a drumming group, is set to perform 7:30 p.m. March 17 in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello.
The group was founded in 2000, and “their music is rooted in the rich traditions of Japanese taiko, but expressed through the lens of their American upbringing and experiences,” according to the event page.
For ticket prices and to purchase tickets, go to isu.edu/stephens/events.
