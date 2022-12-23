Rock band
Dead Fervort
The rock band Dead Fervor will give a show 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Celt Pub & Grill, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls.
Dead Fervor takes influence from ’70s and ’80s music to create its own sound. To find tickets, go to bit.ly/3hJtgwZ.
Fun with Color classes for kids
The first Fun with Color class for children will be 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the ARTitorium, 271 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. There will also be classes Jan. 11, 18 and 25, all starting at 4:30 p.m.
Classes are for kids aged 7-10. Kids will learn to mix colors and play with color theory.
The cost of registration is $45. To register, go to artitoriumonbroadway.org/calendar/fun-with-color.
