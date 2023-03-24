‘Pursuit of Perfect’ concert set for Saturday
The “Pursuit of Perfection” concert will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.
This program features winners of the 2022 Young Artists Competition.
Madison Draney will play Concertina for Flute in D Major, Op. 107 on the flute; Claire Yoo will play Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, Op. 61, I: Allegro non troppo on the violin; and Daniel Kerr will play Symphony No. 3 in C minor “Organ Symphony,” Op. 78 on the organ.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/3LBkgXe.
Falling in Reverse
tickets now on sale
The rock band Falling in Reverse is coming to Idaho Falls 6:30 p.m., with doors opening 5:30 p.m., July 27 at the Mountain America Center, 1690 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls. Tickets are now on sale.
Falling in Reverse is an American rock band whose albums include “Just Like You” and “Coming Home.” Their song “Popular Monster” entered mainstream popularity in 2019.
Joining Falling in Reverse as special guests are the bands Ice Nine Kills, Our Last Night and Catch Your Breath.
Tickets can be purchased by going to bit.ly/3LE4pHg.
JigJam scheduled
to give show in I.F.
The band JigJam will play 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Willard Arts Center, 498 A St. in Idaho Falls.
JigJam takes influence from Irish music, bluegrass and American folk.
Tickets are $40.
To find tickets, go to idahofallsarts.org/calendar/jigjam.
Singer Byan Bielanski
to perform in I.F.
The singer Bryan Bielanski is scheduled to perform 7 p.m. April 18 at The Heart Events, 1501 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls.
Bielanski’s music is like if “Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together who became an acoustic rock singer-songwriter,” a news release said.
He has been touring the U.S. and other countries for the past 11 years as well.
For tickets, go to bryanssuperhappyfuntime.com/shows.
