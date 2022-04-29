Tracy Morgan to perform in Fort Hall
Comedian Tracy Morgan is set to perform at 8 p.m. May 6 at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center inside the Chiefs Event Center, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.
Some of Morgan’s best-known works are his performances on “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock.”
Tickets are $39, $49 and $59.
For tickets, go to shobangaming.com.
Jenny Oaks Baker to play in Rexburg
Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker is scheduled to give a show at 7:30 p.m. May 6 at the BYU-Idaho Center, 311 S 1st W. HRT 191 in Rexburg.
Oaks is an accomplished Grammy-nominated violinist. She will be playing pieces from her new album “The Redeemer,” which focuses on events from Jesus Christ’s life.
Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.byui.edu or at the door.
