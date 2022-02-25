Champions of Magic to perform in Fort Hall
The touring illusion show Champions of Magic is set to perform 8 p.m. Saturday at the Chiefs Event Center inside the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.
Champions of Magic have appeared on “Penn &Teller: Fool Us” and “The Today Show,” among others. Its show includes an escape from Houdini’s water torture cell and levitation above the stage.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3s9HgSS.
‘Yesterday and Today’ Beatles show to be performed in Pocatello
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” will give a show 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave. in Pocatello.
“Yesterday and Today” is unique because it is an all-request Beatles show. Attendees can fill out request cards before the show, and the cards are used to create the set list before the show begins.
Tickets can be purchased by going to isu.edu/tickets.
‘One Night of Queen’ comes to Colonial
The Queen tribute show “One Night of Queen” will be performed 7:30 p.m. March 5 at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
Gary Mullen performs as Freddie Mercury and is backed by a four-piece band.
Tickets are $35, $45 and $50.
Purchase tickets by going to idahofallsarts.org.
Masks are encouraged when attendees can’t socially distance.
