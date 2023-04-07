Foreigner tickets now on sale
The rock band Foreigner is coming to Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Mountain America Center, 1690 Event Center Drive. Tickets are now on sale.
Foreigner was formed in 1976. Since then, they have become a worldwide sensation, with “(10) multi-platinum albums and 16 (t)op 30 hits,” according to mountainamericacenter.com.
Some of their hits include “Cold As Ice,” “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Feels Like the First Time.”
Ticket prices start at $39.50 plus fees.
Visit mountainamericacenter.com to purchase tickets.
Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday
There will be a free Easter egg hunt starting 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Snake River Landing, 2194 Snake River Parkway, Suite 300, in Idaho Falls.
Kids will be split into different age groups. “Times will be staggered to allow families to travel to the different areas starting with the first hunt at 9:45 (a.m.) with the 1 (to) 2-year-old age group,” a release said.
There will be 26,000 eggs spread over large egg-hunting zones, along with prizes for kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
For a map and information on start times for all age groups, go to facebook.com/greategghunt/.
Improv show to be held at Colonial
The Johnson Files Improv Show is scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. today at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
The Johnson Files consists of comedian Shaun Johnson and his friends using audience suggestions to create jokes and stories.
Families are welcome.
Tickets are $27, $32 and $37.
Go to bit.ly/3nPvi1j for tickets.
Comedian to perform in Idaho Falls
Comedian Tre Lamb is set to perform 8 p.m. April 14 at the The DEC — Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. The doors and bar open at 7 p.m.
Lamb is a comedian from Salt Lake City who can be found “lighting up the lives of sad people in comedy clubs,” downtownidahofalls.com said.
Tickets are $25.
Visit bit.ly/418LSaA for tickets.
