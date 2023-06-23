filler

{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Tina Turner tribute show tickets now on sale{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW73589716 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}

{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Tickets for “One Night of Tina,” a Tina Turner tribute show, are now on sale. The show{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}is scheduled for {/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}7:30 p.m. Nov. 27{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}at The Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. Doors open 6:30 p.m.{/span}{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.