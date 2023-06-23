{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Tina Turner tribute show tickets now on sale{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW73589716 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Tickets for “One Night of Tina,” a Tina Turner tribute show, are now on sale. The show{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}is scheduled for {/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}7:30 p.m. Nov. 27{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}at The Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. Doors open 6:30 p.m.{/span}{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0”}“One Night of Tina” brings together performers and a{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0”}band that{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun ContextualSpellingAndGrammarErrorV2Themed SCXW73589716 BCX0”}recreate{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0”}the sound and vocals of Tina Turner.{/span}{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW73589716 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}”This tribute show captures the Queen of Rock and Roll, taking spectators on a journey through her remarkable life and showcasing her chart-topping hits that have defined generations,” a release said.{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW73589716 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Tickets start at $35.{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW73589716 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW73589716 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0”}To{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0”}purchase{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0”}tickets, go to{/span}{/span} {a class=”Hyperlink SCXW73589716 BCX0” href=”https://tinyurl.com/2rtpfacj” rel=”noreferrer noopener” target=”_blank”}{span class=”TextRun Underlined SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” data-ccp-charstyle=”Hyperlink”}https://tinyurl.com/2rtpfacj{/span}{/span}{/a}{span class=”TextRun SCXW73589716 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}. {/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW73589716 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0”}Killer{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SpellingErrorV2Themed SCXW267454128 BCX0”}Keyz{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0”}Dueling Pianos show to be held at{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun ContextualSpellingAndGrammarErrorV2Themed SCXW267454128 BCX0”}The{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0”}DEC{/span}{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW267454128 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0”}The Killer{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SpellingErrorV2Themed SCXW267454128 BCX0”}Keyz{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0”}Dueling Pianos show is slated for 7 p.m. today at The DEC — Downtown Event Center, Center 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls.{/span}{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW267454128 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0”}Performers take song requests from the audience, creating an interactive performance for{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0”}attendees{/span}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0”}. {/span}{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW267454128 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}This show is for those aged 18 and older.{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW267454128 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0”}A beer and wine bar{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun ContextualSpellingAndGrammarErrorV2Themed SCXW267454128 BCX0”}i{/span}{span class=”NormalTextRun ContextualSpellingAndGrammarErrorV2Themed SCXW267454128 BCX0”}s{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0”}available with ID. Credit cards accepted.{/span}{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW267454128 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Ticket prices range from $30 to $35.{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW267454128 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}General admission is also available at the door.{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW267454128 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}For online tickets, go to{/span} {a class=”Hyperlink SCXW267454128 BCX0” href=”https://tinyurl.com/amf6kxf5” rel=”noreferrer noopener” target=”_blank”}{span class=”TextRun Underlined SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” data-ccp-charstyle=”Hyperlink”}https://tinyurl.com/amf6kxf5{/span}{/span}{/a}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}. {/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW267454128 BCX0” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW267454128 BCX0”}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW120460384 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW120460384 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}‘Beauty and the Beast’ musical to be performed{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}today{/span}{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW120460384 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW120460384 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} This year’s Sounds Summer Musical is “Beauty and the Beast,” and the first show is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at the{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.{/span}{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW120460384 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW120460384 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}There will also be performances on Saturday,{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Monday{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}and Tuesday.{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}All shows begin at 7 p.m., with the exception of a 1 p.m.{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}performance on{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Saturday.{/span}{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW120460384 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW120460384 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}This musical is an adaptation of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” which tells the story of a prince transformed into a monster as punishment for his selfishness and the young woman who he hopes{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} can free him from his curse.{/span}{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW120460384 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW120460384 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Tickets are $13.{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW120460384 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW120460384 BCX0”}To find tickets, go {a class=”Hyperlink SCXW120460384 BCX0” href=”https://tinyurl.com/pazbrh3b” rel=”noreferrer noopener” target=”_blank”}https://tinyurl.com/pazbrh3b{/a}.{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW156628997 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW156628997 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Pebble Creek Wildflower and Music Festival set for Saturday{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW156628997 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW156628997 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}The Pebble Creek Wildflower and Music Festival is scheduled to{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}begin{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}1 p.m.{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Saturday at the Pebble Creek Ski Area, 3340 E. Green Canyon Road in{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Inkom{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}. Gates{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}open{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}at 12:30 p.m.{/span}{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW156628997 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW156628997 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}The headliner will be Andrew Sheppard. This year’s live music will also be performed by The French Tips, a pop/punk group; Spud Mother, a funk/rock band; and The Bantam String Be{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}nders, a bluegrass group.{/span}{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW156628997 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW156628997 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Food and beverages will also be available{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}, along with items from vendors{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}. Wristbands are required for{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}those w{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}ho wish to{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}purchase{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}alcohol. For a wristband, attendees are asked to bring ID.{/span}{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW156628997 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW156628997 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Advance tickets are $15, and tickets at the gate are $20 per person.{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW156628997 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW156628997 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}For locations to{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}purchase{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}advance tickets and for more information, go to{/span}{/span} {a class=”Hyperlink SCXW156628997 BCX0” href=”https://tinyurl.com/mtuauffj” rel=”noreferrer noopener” target=”_blank”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}https://tinyurl.com/mtuauffj{/span}{/span}{/a}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}.{/span} {span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW102771499 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW102771499 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}Not Brothers to play Snake River concert{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW102771499 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW102771499 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}The Not Brothers will give a free show 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage “near Memorial between D and E Streets,” according to idahofallsarts.org.{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW102771499 BCX0”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW102771499 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}The Not Brothers is a Western comedy band.{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW267454128 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/div}{/div}{/div}
