Bannock County Bluegrass Festival begins todayThe Bannock County Bluegrass Festival begins noon today at McKee Farm in Rapid Creek, 625 W. Mckee Road in Inkom.
The festival will run today, Saturday and Sunday.
Some of the bands present will be Fiddle Express, Drybuck, Handle Polecats and Lochwood.
Camping is available, but there is no running water or hookups. Porta potties are available.
For the full schedule and more information, go to bannockcountybluegrass.com.
Irish-themed group to perform at Greenbelt StageThe Wild Potatoes will give a free show 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage “near Memorial between D and E Streets,” according to idahofallsarts.org.
The Wild Potatoes is an Irish/Celtic-themed band from Idaho Falls.
Country band Shenandoah to give a show in Jackson, Wyo.Grammy award-winning country band Shenandoah is set to play 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, 25 N. Cache St. in Jackson, Wyo.
The band has had 13 number-one hits and is known for songs such as “Two Dozen Roses” and “Church on Cumberland Road.”
General admission tickets are $50.
To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3QHf8R3.
Idaho Falls art gallery walk scheduled ThursdayThere will be a free Idaho Falls Gallery Walk 5 p.m. Thursday. Work from artists around the region and the world will have their work displayed at community galleries, museums and artisan stores.
Refreshments, live music and artist demos are available at some venues.
Some participating venues are the Willowtree Gallery, ARTitorium on Broadway, the Willard Arts Center and The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.
For a map and full list of participating venues and their addresses, go to idahofallsarts.org/shows/exhibitions/idaho-falls-gallery-walk/.
Andy Grammer to play at Eastern Idaho State Fair
Singer Andy Grammer is set to perform 7 p.m., with doors opening 6:30 p.m., Sept. 2 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, 97 Park St. in Blackfoot.
Grammer is a multi-platinum musician whose hits include “Honey, I’m Good” and “I Found You.” He has performed on the Today Show, American Idol and Good Morning America.
Regular grandstand seating is $39, premium grandstand seating is $49, GA standing is $39 and VIP standing is $99.
To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3POUbm4
