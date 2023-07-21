Art fair in Jackson, Wyo. begins todayArt Fair Jackson Hole begins 10 a.m. today at the Center for the Arts Park, 240 S. Glenwood St. in Jackson, Wyo. The event will also take place 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
This annual summer event will host local and national artists displaying and selling their work. Attendees can view and purchase paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry and more.
Art Fair is a fundraising event, and all profits go to the Art Association.
Admission is $6 for a single day for adults. Admission is free for children aged 12 and younger.
Wines in the Wild to feature music at I.F. ZooWines in the Wild is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, 2725 Carnival Way.
Attendees can participate in wine tasting and listen to music by The Jazz House Big Band, which plays jazz and swing tunes.
There will also be visits from the zoo’s ambassador animals.
Attendees must be aged 21 and older and have a valid ID.
Funds go to the “improvement and expansion of the Idaho Falls Zoo,” the event page said.
Annual Sidewalk Art Festival set for Saturday and SundayThe free Eagle Rock Art Guild’s Sidewalk Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday along the east bank of the Snake River. The event begins 9 a.m. Saturday and then starts 11 a.m. Sunday.
Attendees can view and purchase works by the artists selling their items, and there will also be live entertainment and food vendors.
Liatt and Dan to play Snake River concertLiatt and Dan will give a free show 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage “near Memorial between D and E Streets,” according to idahofallsarts.org.
Liatt and Dan play top 40 music.
LIVE United Concert Series continues ThursdayAnother entry in the free LIVE United Concert series will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
This concert will feature folk-rock band, Fox and Bones. The band is “akin to Lake Street Dive, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Shovels & Rope as a relatable, soul-stirring, retro-tinged folk-rock outfit,” foxandbones.com said.
Each concert helps support a United Way project.
On Thursday, the project is a socks and underwear collection for a back-to-school clothing program.
