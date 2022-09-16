The rock bands Hoobastank and Lit will give a show 7 p.m., with doors opening 6 p.m., today at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, 10588 Fairground Drive in Pocatello.
Hoobastank formed in 1994 in California and has released popular songs such as “Crawling in the Dark” and “Out of Control.”
Lit is a band from Orange County, California. Their hits include “My Own Worst Enemy” and “Zip-Lock.”
Tickets run from $25 to $40.
To purchase tickets, go to idahoconcertseries.com/.
The country/bluegrass group Tim & The Glory Boys will perform at 7 p.m. today at Waterspring Church, 4250 S. 25th East in Idaho Falls.
They have won JUNO awards and were nominated in 2021 for the Canadian Country Music Association's Group of the Year Award.
The Christian pop group THE COLOR will also play a show alongside Tim & The Glory Boys. THE COLOR has written the singles “Surprise” and “The Kind of Man.”
Tickets run from $5 to $20.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/3S2iePR.
Owenhouse received the Best Touring Family Show in Asia award in 2008. His new show opens in Las Vegas in October.
His show “has been voted by audiences and critics alike ‘One of the Best Live Shows in America’,” according to idahofallsarts.org.
Tier one premium seating is $59, plus tax and fees.
Tier two standard seating is $49, plus tax and fees.
Tickets can be purchased by going to idahofallsarts.org.
