Hawthorne Heights to perform in PocatelloThe rock band Hawthorne Heights will play 7 p.m., with doors opening 6 p.m., today at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive in Pocatello.

Two of the band’s albums, “The Silence in Black and White” and “If Only You Were Lonely” have received Gold certification.

