Hawthorne Heights to perform in PocatelloThe rock band Hawthorne Heights will play 7 p.m., with doors opening 6 p.m., today at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive in Pocatello.
Two of the band’s albums, “The Silence in Black and White” and “If Only You Were Lonely” have received Gold certification.
Tickets range from $15 to $30.
To purchase tickets, go to idahoconcertseries.com.
Sippin’ Safari concert scheduled for todayThe Sippin’ Safari concert series continues 5:30 p.m. today at the Idaho Falls Zoo, 2725 Carnival Way.
The event features live music, as well as food and drinks.
Those planning on drinking alcohol must check in at the ID table for a wristband.
Kids aged 2 and younger get in free.
Tickets are $5-$10.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3QdATY0.
Metal band Liliac to play in Idaho FallsThe metal band Liliac will give a show 7 p.m. today at the Roadhouse Saloon, 1680 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls.
Liliac is composed of siblings, aged 13-22. The group started out performing at the Santa Monica pier and went viral when it covered famous rock and metal music.
By 2020, it released a full-length album.
Tickets are $20.
Tickets can be purchased by going to liliacband.com/copy-of-tour.
The Dewdroppers to play Snake River concert
The Dewdroppers will give a free show 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage “near Memorial between D and E Streets,” according to idahofallsarts.org.
The Dewdroppers are a jazz combo group from Idaho Falls.
