at Downtown Event CenterThere will be an art and wine night 6 p.m. today at The DEC — The Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Attendees can drink wine or microbrews while looking at artwork by Snake River Montessori School students.
A wine toss game and silent auctions will be offered as well.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door.
A ticket includes a drink of choice, appetizers and music. Attendees must be aged 21 or older.
Purchase tickets at Snake River Montessori School, 2970 E. 1st Street in Ammon, or by calling 208-524-4730.
All proceeds go to Snake River Montessori School.
Beatles vs. Stones comes to ColonialAttendees can see two of the most popular classic bands face off in “Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Colonial Theater, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls.
The Beatles are represented by the tribute band Abbey Road and the Rolling Stones are represented by the tribute band Satisfaction.
“For the past decade with more than 1,500 performances across the country and abroad, this unforgettable production has been delighting audiences with their talent,” a release said.
Ammon Arts Community Theatre to perform ‘Little Shop of Horrors’The Ammon Arts Community Theatre will give its first performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” 7 p.m. Thursday at Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 1st St. in Idaho Falls. There will also be performances 7 p.m. Oct. 21; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 22; 7 p.m. Oct. 24; and 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
“Little Shop of Horrors” follows the meek and impoverished Seymour Krelborn who falls into success when he purchases a strange and unusual plant — and discovers it has a craving for human blood.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for kids and seniors.
