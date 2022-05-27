Singer Coffey Anderson to perform in Pocatello
Coffey Anderson will give a show 7 p.m., with doors opening 6 p.m., Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, 10588 Fairgrounds in Pocatello.
Anderson is a country singer originally from Texas. He started a YouTube channel in 2005, using it to sing covers and original songs. He has his own Netflix reality show, “Country Ever After.”
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3sX8YT7.
Idaho Falls art gallery walk scheduled Thursday
There will be a free Idaho Falls Gallery walk 5 p.m. Thursday. Pieces from artists around the region and the world will have their work displayed at community galleries, museums and artisan stores.
Refreshments, live music and artist demos are available at some venues.
Some of the participating venues are the Willowtree Gallery, ARTitorium on Broadway, the Willard Arts Center and The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.
For a map and full list of participating venues and their addresses, go to idahofallsarts.org/shows/exhibitions/idaho-falls-gallery-walk/.
ARTI to perform ‘Parallel Lives’
The show “Parallel Lives” will have its first performance 7:30 p.m., with doors opening 6:15 p.m., June 3 at ARTI — The Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Idaho, 257 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls.
The show will run June 3-25 and has performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
“Parallel Lives” is a show in which two actors perform different sketches as a wide variety of characters, such as teens on a date or aging entertainers at a nightclub.
For tickets and information, go to artidaho.org/season.
