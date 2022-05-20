Theatrical horse show to be performed in JacksonThe theatrical horse show Cirque Ma’Ceo will be performed 7 p.m. today at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds 305 W. Snow King Ave. in Jackson, Wyo.
There will also be performances on at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cirque Ma’Ceo showcases the talents of human and horse performers. The show uses acrobatics, aerial dance and equestrian arts.
To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/39A2zWQ.
Bret Michaels to perform in PocatelloSinger Bret Michaels is scheduled to play 7 p.m., with doors opening 6 p.m., May 27 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, 10588 Fairgrounds in Pocatello.
Michaels rose to fame as the frontman for the band Poison. Some of his most popular songs are “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Nothin’ But A Good Time.”
Tickets can be found at idahoconcertseries.com.
