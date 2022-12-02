Sounds Choir to present Christmas concert
The Idaho Falls Sounds Choir is scheduled to perform a free Christmas concert 7 p.m. Monday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.
The concert will feature a selection of various Christmas songs. Special guests will be the Rigby High School bell choir.
“The Nutcracker” ballet will be performed 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
This classic Christmas ballet follows a young girl named Clara who discovers her nutcracker comes to life on Christmas Eve.
The production “features a cast of over one hundred local student dancers ranging from 3-year-old beginners to advanced high school students on their way to professional careers,” according to the event page.
Tickets are $14 for kids aged under 12 and $20 for adults.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3F7pJjR.
Heavy metal band Queensrÿche is set to give a show 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Chiefs Event Center in the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, 777 Bannock Ave. in Fort Hall.
Queensrÿche formed in 1982. In 1988, its album "'Operation: Mindcrime' … would go on to become one of the TOP 10 best-selling concept records of all time,” according to the event page. Since then, the band has sold more than 30 million albums globally.
Tickets are $29, $39 and $49.
Tickets can be found by going to shobangaming.com.
Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker will perform her Christmas-themed show “Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration” 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.
The performance will also present Baker’s children, Irish soprano Alex Sharpe and narrator Jason F. Wright.
The show “will feature … arrangements by Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor. … Each tour stop will also feature local choirs as well as Irish and modern dance troupes,” a release said.
Baker is a successful violinist, with 18 solo albums and is Grammy nominated.
Tickets are $20, $30 and $40.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3g5nwgf.
