Valentine’s Day party to be held at Eagle Rock gallery
There will be a Valentine’s Day Party 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Eagle Rock gallery, 315 River Parkway in Idaho Falls.
Attendees can view artwork by guest artist Melchor Moore. And from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Celtic folk music duo Finistere will perform.
Light refreshments will be offered at the event.
Filmed production of ‘Follies’ to be screened at Colonial
A filmed production of the musical “Follies” will be shown 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
“Follies” is a musical by Stephen Sondheim. It follows a reunion of performers inside an old Broadway theater, where they once performed.
The performance is part of National Theatre Live, which is an initiative to bring British theater to viewers across the world.
General admission tickets are $20.
The full season price is $75.
To purchase tickets, go to idahofallsarts.org.
Country group Diamond Rio to perform in Pocatello
The country group Diamond Rio is scheduled to play a show 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Joseph C. and Cheryl H. Jensen Grand Concert Hall, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello.
Diamond Rio first formed in 1982 and since then “has sold more than 10 million albums, won a Grammy Award, a Dove Award (and) six Vocal Group of the Year wins,” according to the event page.
For tickets, go to isu.edu/tickets/.