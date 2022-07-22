Rock band Saliva to perform at The Gem
The rock band Saliva will play 7 p.m. Saturday at The Gem, 216 1st St. in Idaho Falls.
Saliva’s 2001 album “Every Six Seconds” is a certified double platinum selling album.
The band members have toured throughout their careers with groups such as Aerosmith and KISS.
Tickets are $30 for advanced tickets and $35 for general admission tickets.
To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3ctYyVC.
Rock band Eve 6 to play in Pocatello
The American rock band Eve 6 will give a show 7 p.m., with doors opening 6 p.m., July 29 at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive in Pocatello.
The start times are approximate, so attendees are encouraged to arrive when the doors open.
Eve 6 rose to success in the ’90s and 2000s. They have appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien,” among others.
For tickets, go to idahoconcertseries.com.
