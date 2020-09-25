‘Witchy Movie Night’ scheduled at Motor-Vu Drive-In
There will be a “Witchy Movie Night” showing the 2005 remake of “Bewitched,” followed by “Practical Magic” at 8:30 p.m., with gates opening 7:30 p.m., Saturday at the Motor-Vu Drive-in, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.
Tickets are $8.50 for adults, $4.25 for kids, $4.25 for senior citizens and $6.50 for a military discount. A fire-dancing show is included with the ticket price.
To buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3iSVG2Y.
Joe Nichols to perform at Shoshone-Bannock Hotel
Country singer Joe Nichols is scheduled to play 6 p.m., with doors opening 5 p.m., Oct. 4 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall. According to the Facebook event page, Nichols is a four-time “Grammy nominee, winner of the Academy of Country Music’s ‘Top New Male Vocalist’ award,” among other awards.
Tickets can be purchased by going to https://shobangaming.yapsody.com/.