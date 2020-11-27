Percussion ensemble to be broadcast
A Brigham Young University-Idaho RixStix percussion ensemble is scheduled to be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The performance will include works by various composers, including Beethoven.
Those interested in the event can view it at byui.edu/music/events/watch-live.
Santa’s workshop craft fair to be held in I.F.
A Christmas-themed craft fair will be held at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Shilo Inn Event Center, 780 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls.
Vendors there will sell a variety of crafts, such as jewelry, scarves, candles, home décor and more.