Day of the Dead crafts to be held at Healing Hands
A Day of the Dead craft event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Healing Hands Metaphysical Store, 429 B. St. in Idaho Falls. Attendees can decorate items to act as décor or a gift.
The store will provide the main supplies but guests may bring their own items to incorporate into their crafts.
To sign up for the event, send $20 through Venmo to @Destiny-Hampton-2, and write “Day of the Dead” as the memo.
Christian singer scheduled to play in I.F.
Jordan Feliz, a Christian musician, will perform 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls. His musical style is folk-rock and soul. Feliz has three studio albums: “Beloved,” “The River” and “Future.”
To buy tickets, go to itickets.com/events/449521.html.