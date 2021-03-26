Comedian to perform Saturday
Comedian Alex Velluto will perform a standup comedy show 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Velluto has performed at comedy clubs across the U.S. in more than 60 cities and has two Dry Bar Comedy specials, according to his website biography.
Saturday’s show is rated PG and for those 16 years old or older.
Dinner will be provided by Diablas Kitchen. Seating is socially distanced.
To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/3vTvbkH.
I.F. Symphony to hold online April Fools show
The Idaho Falls Symphony plans to bring some virtual fun 7 p.m. Thursday. Symphony musicians have been asked to record a performance of themselves being silly at home. The resulting program will be a surprise to the audience.
To purchase tickets, go to sforce.co/3cnJXst.