Sidewalk Art Festival scheduled for Saturday and Sunday
The Eagle Rock Art Guild’s free Sidewalk Art Festival will be held 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday along the Idaho Falls River Walk. Regional and national artists will be selling their works.
Along with artists, there will be food vendors and live entertainment.
New York City-based dance company to perform in Jackson, Wyo.
David Dorfman Dance will perform a free show 8 p.m. today and Saturday at the Center Theater’s green, 240 S. Glenwood St. in Jackson, Wyo.
This dance company strives to make post-modern dance accessible and meaningful to audiences through exploring the human condition.
While the show is free, attendees are asked to RSVP with a donation of any size by going to bit.ly/3hZ7nqw.
New York City Ballet MOVES set to perform in Jackson, Wyo.
New York City Ballet MOVES will give a free rehearsal show 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for the Arts, 240 S. Glenwood St. in Jackson, Wyo. Following that, they will perform a show 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Center for the Arts.
Ballet MOVES is the touring arm of the New York City Ballet Company. Their performances will showcase three different works — “The Bitter Earth,” “In the Night” and “Pictures at an Exhibition.”
Tickets for the Wednesday show are $20 for adults and $10 for students.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/2TpaD59.
Country star Gabby Barrett to perform in Pocatello
As part of the Country Concert Series, Gabby Barrett will perform 6 p.m. July 29 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, 10588 Fairgrounds in Pocatello. Doors open for Idaho Centra Credit Union members at 4 p.m. and at 5 p.m. for the general public.
Barrett rocketed to success with her debut “I Hope,” which is certified 5x platinum and was the most-streamed country song of 2020. She received the New Female Artist of the Year award from the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Tickets are $25 tickets for the general public and $20 for Idaho Centra Credit Union members. To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3rsr9xM.