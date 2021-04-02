‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ to be performed at Colonial
The opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is scheduled to be shown 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Monday at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. A director preview discussion starts at 6:45 p.m.
“Amahl and the Night Visitors” introduces the audience to Amahl, a young disabled boy, and his mother. The impoverished family hosts the Magi one night and encounters temptation and a miracle.
Tickets are $18 for premium, $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, military and students, and $4 for children aged 6 and younger.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3ucqWPH.
‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ auditions set for April 10
The Ammon Arts Community Theatre is hosting auditions for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” starting 10 a.m. April 10 at Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 1st St. in Idaho Falls.
Auditions are open to those aged 14 years and older. Attendees need to prepare a one-minute monologue, poem or song.
Sign up for an audition timeslot at bit.ly/2PO7Ksl.