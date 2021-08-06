Country singer Mitchell Tenpenny to play in Pocatello
Mitchell Tenpenny is scheduled to perform 6 p.m. Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, 10588 Fairgrounds in Pocatello. Doors open at 4 p.m. for Idaho Central Credit Union members and 5 p.m. for the general public.
Tenpenny was nominated at the New Male Artist of the Year by the CMT Music Awards for his single “Drunk Me.” This single was a Double Platinum-certified hit.
Tickets are $15 for Idaho Central Credit Union members and $20 for the general public.
To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/3jn51RQ.
Summer Drive-In Movie Series to show “Trolls” movies
The Summer Drive-In Movie Series is scheduled to screen the movies “Trolls” and “Trolls World Tour” 30 minutes after sunset, with gates opening 7 p.m., Thursday at the Motor Vu Drive-In, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.
All proceeds from the screening go to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho. This charity supports families with sick kids.
Tickets are $30 per car and can be bought online or at the gate.
Tickets can be found at bit.ly/3ChMHCk.
Roaring Youth Jam to be held at IF River Walk
The free Roaring Youth Jam will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 along the Idaho Falls River Walk. This year’s theme is “under the sea.”
At this event, families can make arts and crafts. Some of the art projects offered are design your own mermaid, seahorse collage, shark mouth and coral reef sponge painting.
There will be live performances each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3Acc7j6.