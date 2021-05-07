Garth Brooks Salt Lake concert tickets now on sale
Tickets are now on sale for a concert from country musician Garth Brooks. He will perform at 7 p.m. July 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium, 451 1400 E. in Salt Lake City.
Tickets are $94.95, all-inclusive. Those interested can purchase tickets in three ways.
Fans can go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, call the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or use the Ticketmaster app on a mobile device.
There will be no advance ticket sales. All seats are reserved.
Purchaser assumes COVID-19 risk, and all COVID-19 rules apply.
‘Princess and the Pea’ ballet to be performed at Civic
The Idaho Falls School of Ballet will perform “The Princess and the Pea” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center. Hans Christen Anderson’s classic story is retold in the ballet using palace characters and wedding entertainers.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children.
To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3b2fmzc.
Idaho Screendance Festival scheduled to begin Wednesday
The Idaho Screendance Festival is set to run Wednesday through May 14 at Boise State University’s Special Events Center, 1800 University Drive in Boise. Idaho Screendance will feature “dance film shorts, documentary dance films and dance feature films,” according to a press release. Seven screening sessions are planned.
In addition to films, there will be a Q&A with filmmakers, workshops on how to make a screendance, a quick-fire film-making contest and adjudication awards.
Tickets are free to attend film screenings.
The festival will follow BSU’s COVID-19 regulations. If necessary, it will move to a digital format.
For schedule and more information, go to idahoscreendance.com/schedule.