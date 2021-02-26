BYU-Idaho to hold virtual choir concert
Brigham Young University-Idaho is set to livestream its free Winter Choirfest II at 7:30 p.m. today. The concert will feature the vocal talents of the BYU-Idaho advanced women’s chorus, the concert choir and vocal union.
An array of musical styles will be presented, including vocal jazz and choral classics.
To view the livestream, visit bit.ly/3aOQPOK.
ISU to present online musical
Idaho State University’s Upper East Side Cast is scheduled to have its first performance of the musical “Ordinary Days” 7:30 p.m. today through a livestream. Other shows will be Saturday, Thursday, March 5 and March 6.
According to ISU’s 2020/2021 season page, “Ordinary Days” is “a show about four young New Yorkers and their unexpectedly intersecting lives.”
The performance is free, but patrons are encouraged to donate by going to bit.ly/3kiPdjn.
Viewers can watch the show by visiting bit.ly/3qRDIBR.