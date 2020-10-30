‘Knock ‘em Dead’ variety show starts today
“Knock ‘em Dead,” an impromptu comedy show, will have its first performance 7:30 p.m., with doors opening 7 p.m., today at the Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. Suite G. in Pocatello. Future performances are also scheduled for Saturday, Monday, Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.
The show portrays two vaudeville skeletons. What follows are vaudeville acts and improvisational comedy.
Tickets are $12. Attendees must wear masks.
For tickets and more information, oldtownactorsstudio.net.
‘The Addams Family’ to be shown at drive-in
The creepy and kooky “Addams Family” will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Motor Vu Drive-In, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.
To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/31UtAxQ.
‘Casper’ set for screening at FatCats
“Casper” will be shown 10 a.m., with doors opening 9 a.m., Saturday at FatCats Rexburg, 475 N. 2nd E. St. Costumes are encouraged.
Tickets are $10 plus tax.
Along with the movie, the ticket includes one screaming ghost donut treat, a small soft drink (with unlimited refills), a pom-pom ghost-popper craft station and photo opportunities.
Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3jEUYWz.