Choir concert to be streamed from BYU-I
The Brigham Young University-Idaho Department of Music will host a free virtual choir concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The “Christmas in the Snow” concert will include collegiate singers, men’s chorus, women’s chorus, advanced women’s chorus and the concert choir.
To watch the livestreamed concert, visit byui.edu/music/events/watch-live.
BYU-I jazz performance to be streamed
A holiday jazz showcase is set to be livestreamed by the BYU-Idaho Department of Music 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Jazz Lab Band and jazz ensemble Sound Alliance will be the featured acts.
The show can be streamed at byui.edu/music/events/watch-live.