Idaho Screendance Film Festival open to submissions
The Idaho Screendance Film Festival is currently accepting submissions. Early festival submissions are due today and late submissions are due March 12. Submissions from various ages, skill levels and film locations are accepted.
“The international film festival showcases outstanding dance film shorts, dance documentary films, and dance feature films,” according to a press release.
The Idaho Screendance Film Festival will be held May 12-May 14.
Submission fees are between $25-$40. For more information on how to submit a film and for details on the festival, visit idahoscreendance.com.
Local band to play at Celt Pub
Local jazz band The Dewdroppers is set to perform a free show 7 p.m. Saturday at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. The Dewdroppers play jazz covers of ‘40s and ‘50s songs.
This event will also feature The Celt’s first anti-Valentine’s Day party.