East Idaho Renaissance Faire begins this weekend
The East Idaho Renaissance Faire is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today and Saturday at Krupp Scout Hollow, 688 N. 4200 E. in Rigby. It will also run the first three weekends of July.
The faire includes many events, such as the knight's tournament, shows and performances, and the marketplace — where visitors can buy items from vendors’ booths.
There will be a king’s feast with the “king” and nobles. Attendance is limited to advanced reservations only.
All general admission tickets can only be purchased at the gate. Only king’s feast tickets can be bought in advance online.
Tickets are $12 for those aged 12 and older, $8 for kids aged 4-12 and ages 3 and younger get in free. The king’s feast is $35 per person.
For more information, visit idahorenaissancefaire.com/fair-info.
Alpine Mountain Days scheduled for this weekend
Alpine Mountain Days will start noon today and run through Saturday and Sunday at the Donn Wooden Civic Center and Marge Grover Memorial Park, 121 US Highway 89 in Alpine, Wyo. Mountain Days will feature an arts and crafts show, food vendors, live music, Native American dancers and a pioneer village, among many other events.
To view a full list of scheduled events, visit bit.ly/3d7XJPS.
Jazz festival to be held at Freeman Park
There will be a free Eastern Idaho Jazz and Blues festival 10 a.m. Saturday at Russ Freeman Park. Local jazz bands will perform throughout the day, such as the 40 Somethin’ Band, Raily City Jazz and The Dewdroppers.
For a full list of bands and the schedule, go to bit.ly/3gWrLHe.
Art fair at Swan Valley Park set Saturday and Sunday
The Swan Valley American Legion Post 97 will hold its sixth annual art fair at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Swan Valley Park, at Stoltenberg Road and Highway 26. Both days feature live entertainment and vendors.
On Saturday, there will be a kids fiddle contest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a car show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a music festival from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The music festival features the Jacie Sites Trio, Lovington Highway, McMurphy Bros and the Jacie Sites Band. There will also be food and a silent auction.
Sunday will have entertainment by Upstream with Rich and Joanie. Karaoke and music will be provided. Food and beverages are available for purchase on both days.
All proceeds support Idaho veterans and Swan Valley kids.