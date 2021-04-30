Idaho Falls art gallery walk scheduled Thursday
There will be a free 2021 art Gallery Walk 5 p.m. Thursday in Idaho Falls. Participants can view art by creators from Idaho and beyond at different venues, including the ARTitorium on Broadway and the Willard Arts Center.
Refreshments, live music and artist demos are available at some locations. Masks are required at some of the galleries and museums.
For a full list of participating venues and their COVID-19 guidelines, visit bit.ly/3u0Nwe9.
Children’s group to sing at Civic Center
“Terri’s TaVaci singers,” a children’s singing group, will perform a free spring concert 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Civic Center.
Masks are recommended and social distancing is required.
For more information, call Director Terri Lent at 208-521-9029.
‘A View from the Bridge’ to be shown at Colonial
As part of National Theatre live, a filmed staging of the play “A View from the Bridge” will be shown 6:30 p.m. May 8 at the Colonial Theater.
In “A View from the Bridge,” a Brooklyn longshoreman named Eddie hosts his Sicilian cousins. Trouble strikes when one of the cousins falls for his niece.
Tickets are $16 for Idaho Falls Arts Council Members, $20 for the general public and $12 for students.
Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3gOOhna.