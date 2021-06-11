Victor’s Music on Main begins
The free Music on Main series starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at Victor City Park, 80 N. Main St. in Victor.
The featured band will be The Broadcast, which is described as a “psychedelic soul-rock band” according to the event description. Caitlin Krisko is the leading vocalist for The Broadcast.
Summer-Drive in Movie Series to screen ’Despicable Me 3’ and ‘Minions’
“Despicable Me 3” and ”Minions” will be shown 30 minutes after sunset, with gates opening 7 p.m., Thursday at the Motor Vu Drive-in, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.
The Summer Drive-In Movie series helps raise funds for families with sick children.
Tickets are $30 per car and can be bought at the gate or online by visiting bit.ly/3waDXui.
Contemporary Dance Wyoming to perform in Jackson, Wyo.
The dance company known as Contemporary Dance Wyoming will perform at 8 p.m. June 18 and 19 at The Center for the Arts, 240 S. Glenwood St. in Jackson, Wyo.
Members of Contemporary Dance Wyoming are professional dancers from all over the country. “Spaces Between Us” is an evening-length work, which they will dance on June 18 and 19.
To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/2TWn60d.